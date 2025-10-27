Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Related Videos
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
Latest Clips
09
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
36
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
01:18
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
33
Hunter knocks it free as Allen gets chance for 3
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:33
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
09:52
Nets’ Thomas value is hard to assess
08:10
Is Flagg starting at point guard a mistake?
08:21
Spurs rookie Harper making an impact off the bench
04:34
What’s next for MIA, POR amid investigations?
01:43
Hall may have had his best game of the year v. CIN
01:14
How Skattebo’s injury impacts Giants’ backfield
01:06
Significance of Edwards’ hamstring injury
01:40
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
01:36
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
03:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
02:02
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
14:33
Impacts of Kelly firing on CFB coaching carousel
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue