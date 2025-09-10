Trust London's 'monstrous' target share in Week 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
St. Louis SMX betting, odds, picks, lines: No. 1 seed: Triple-Crown king Eli Tomac deserves attention
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Bills at Jets 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
St. Louis SMX betting, odds, picks, lines: No. 1 seed: Triple-Crown king Eli Tomac deserves attention
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Bills at Jets 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Trust London's 'monstrous' target share in Week 2
September 10, 2025 02:39 PM
Kyle Dvorchak unpacks why fantasy managers should focus less on Drake London leaving the Falcon's matchup against the Buccaneers and more on his 'monstrous' 36% target share.
Related Videos
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
01:27
Navigating around 49ers Week 1 injuries in fantasy
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
Latest Clips
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
07:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?
06:57
Hampton, Jeanty trending up after slow Week 1
06:14
Andrews managers should ‘make other plans’ at TE
03:56
Expect fantasy ‘ramp up’ for RB Croskey-Merritt
08:52
Be ‘optimistic’ with Hunter’s fantasy potential
01:27
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
03:27
Penix-McCarthy battle headlines Week 2 SNF
04:16
Who will set the tone in Eagles-Chiefs rematch?
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
03:24
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
05:58
Harrison: Falcons fans ‘sick and tired of’ Koo
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue