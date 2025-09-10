 Skip navigation
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black
nbc_smx_biggestmoment_250909.jpg
St. Louis SMX betting, odds, picks, lines: No. 1 seed: Triple-Crown king Eli Tomac deserves attention
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills at Jets 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship

Watch Now

Trust London's 'monstrous' target share in Week 2

September 10, 2025 02:39 PM
Kyle Dvorchak unpacks why fantasy managers should focus less on Drake London leaving the Falcon's matchup against the Buccaneers and more on his 'monstrous' 36% target share.

nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_roto_worthy_250908.jpg
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
kittle.jpg
01:27
Navigating around 49ers Week 1 injuries in fantasy
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
nbc_roto_williams_250905.jpg
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
nbc_roto_brown_250905.jpg
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
nbc_roto_cmc_250905.jpg
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_kincaid_250903.jpg
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250902.jpg
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250902.jpg
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_devonachane_250828.jpg
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
nbc_roto_travisetienne_250825.jpg
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_jaylenwright_250825.jpg
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250825.jpg
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
nbc_roto_demarcusrobinson_250821.jpg
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_csu_rookieofweekep2_250909.jpg
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
nbc_csu_draftkingsep2v2_250909.jpg
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
nbc_csu_morelikelyep2_250909.jpg
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
foh_final_round.jpg
07:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_henderson_250910.jpg
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250910.jpg
06:57
Hampton, Jeanty trending up after slow Week 1
nbc_ffhh_openclosete_250910.jpg
06:14
Andrews managers should ‘make other plans’ at TE
nbc_ffhh_rookiereport_250910.jpg
03:56
Expect fantasy ‘ramp up’ for RB Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_openclosewrv2_250910.jpg
08:52
Be ‘optimistic’ with Hunter’s fantasy potential
nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
01:27
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250910.jpg
03:27
Penix-McCarthy battle headlines Week 2 SNF
nbc_fnia_phillychiefs_250910.jpg
04:16
Who will set the tone in Eagles-Chiefs rematch?
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_ffhh_openclose_250910.jpg
03:24
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
nbc_fnia_kickerwoes_250910.jpg
05:58
Harrison: Falcons fans ‘sick and tired of’ Koo