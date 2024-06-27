Watch Now
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia fires off a first-round 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is pleased with his play around the greens as he looks to put his focus on the driver ahead of Round 2.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Will Zalatoris discusses his -6 Round 1 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why reps are important for his game and his weekend in Detroit.
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Defending champion Rickie Fowler talks over his performance on the first day of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining how he was able to keep things "stress free" in Round 1.
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
Seth Waugh joins Golf Central alongside PGA of America president John Lindert to explain his decision to step down as the organization's CEO and his plans for the advisor role he is moving into.
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
Amy Yang joins the set of Golf Central after winning her first major at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and how she recovered from two missed cuts in prior tournaments to put down a dominating performance.
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Scottie Scheffler joins the set of Golf Central after emerging victorious in the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024 and explains what's going right for him in his dominant season.
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Tom Kim talks about how he used the weather delay to reset and what he's working on heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship.