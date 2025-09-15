Watch Now
Analyzing Griffin's missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks discuss Ben Griffin's missed birdie putt at the end of the Procore Championship, questioning how U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will manage Griffin as well as other players.
Up Next
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Scheffler is 'almost unbeatable'
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks break down Scottie Scheffler's win at the Procore Championship, where the World No. 1 proved why he's drawing Tiger Woods comparisons.
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
The Golf Central crew looks back on Round 3 of the Procore Championship, unpacking the showings by Ben Griffin and Jackson Koivun in this tournament and breaking down Scottie Scheffler's double-bogey on the 14th hole.
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
With Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, and other U.S. Ryder Cup rookies excelling at the 2025 Procore Championship, Golf Central shares why their strong play and unity should "alleviate" any concerns captain Keegan Bradley has.
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Golf Central hears from Corey Pereira, who was a surprise Monday qualifier for the Procore Championship and shares what makes Silverado Resort so sentimental for him and his late wife, who died from cancer in June.
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best (and worst) moments from Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley's opening round at the Procore Championship ahead of their appearances in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
Paul McGinley chats with Ryan Lavner about his time captaining the European Ryder Cup team, the weight captains bear while leading rosters, and the nuanced challenges they must collectively overcome.
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face 'so much' pressure
World Golf Hall of Famer and 1999 United States Ryder Cup captain Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Central to reflect on the thrills of the 1999 tournament, how he crafted the U.S. roster, and how the captain role has evolved.
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Oregon's Romero 'destined for big things' in 2025
Steve Burkowski discusses the strengths of Stanford entering the 2025 women's collegiate golf season and why Oregon's Kiara Romero is "destined for big things" in 2025.
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men's golf
Steve Burkowski joins Damon Hack to break down the college golf season with the Folds of Honor Collegiate underway and highlights universities and players to watch this year.
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
DeChambeau's Walker Cup presence was 'cool to see'
Brentley Romine shares his thoughts on the United States beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup, explaining how golf star Bryson DeChambeau's support helped the Americans.