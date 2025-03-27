Watch Now
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
The Golf Central Pregame crew discusses Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, documenting their recent performances on the 2025 PGA Tour and analyzing if there is a rivalry brewing between the two star golfers.
Up Next
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes some of Rory McIlroy's best shots during the first round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, where McIlroy shot an even-par 70 in his final event before the Masters Tournament.
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
Korda excited for LPGA's growth, next generation
Nelly Korda shares what she is hoping to gain in her return to action and the excitement around the LPGA's growth with the next generation of golfers coming up.
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just 'who I am'
Alejandro Tosti tells Matt Adams on Golf Central about how he fell in love with golf growing up in Argentina, the passion he shows on the PGA Tour and how a charity event sparked a friendship with Jay Monahan.
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
Checking in on Korda, LPGA's new pace of play rule
Paige Mackenzie calls in to offer her thoughts on Nelly Korda's chances of going on another dominant run and the introduction of the LPGA Tour's pace of play rule.
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
Dottie Pepper discusses the sisterhood that comes with the LPGA, how LPGA Tour stars can help the sport grow, how she got going as an analyst and more.
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, where Miguel Ángel Jiménez earned his second victory of the season.
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
Thomas: Many 'positives to build on' from Valspar
The Golf Central crew reflects on Justin Thomas' strong play at the Valspar Championship, and discuss the ways in which Thomas "played with freedom" throughout the tournament.
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle
How Hovland made it back into the winner's circle
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Viktor Hovland's stellar play in Round 4 of the Valspar Championship, including the patience and belief he held in himself over the last 18 months.
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, where Richard Mansell nailed a two-putt birdie from over 100 feet to earn the win.