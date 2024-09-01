Watch Now
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory
Great Britain and Ireland held off a late push by the United States to claim their first Curtis Cup victory since 2016.
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Scottie Scheffler talks after the third round of the Tour Championship and how to navigated the changing winds to retain his lead.
Highlights: Talley nearly aces par-4 at Curtis Cup
Asterisk Talley comes up just short of an ace on the par-4 9th hole in the Curtis Cup at the Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.
Highlights: Darling, Rhodes gives GB&I lead Day 2
Hannah Darling and Mimi Rhodes defeats Team USA's Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley 3&2, giving Team GB&I the lead during Day 2 four-balls at the Curtis Cup.
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Collin Morikawa went 8-under in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his round by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
The Golf Central team takes a look at the action going on in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale in England.
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss the prestige of the FedExCup and its format with Scottie Scheffler opening up a big lead, debating if a blowout delivers enough excitement or if changes are needed.
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Johnson Wagner displays the difficulty of Scottie Scheffler's chip on Hole 6 during Round 1 of the Tour Championship and looks ahead to the rest of the week at East Lake.
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler discusses his strong Round 1 showing during the Tour Championship at East Lake, explaining his mentality during the first day of play.