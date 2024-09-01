 Skip navigation
Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Three
Great Britain and Ireland, with Catriona Matthew at the helm, wins first Curtis Cup in 8 years
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_240901.jpg
Diaz’s double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240901.jpg
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
nbc_imsa_mustangchallcota_240901.jpg
HLs: 2024 IMSA Mustang Challenge at COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Three
Great Britain and Ireland, with Catriona Matthew at the helm, wins first Curtis Cup in 8 years
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_240901.jpg
Diaz’s double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240901.jpg
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
nbc_imsa_mustangchallcota_240901.jpg
HLs: 2024 IMSA Mustang Challenge at COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory

September 1, 2024 11:03 AM
Great Britain and Ireland held off a late push by the United States to claim their first Curtis Cup victory since 2016.
nbc_golf_gc_scottiesound_240831.jpg
3:48
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
nbc_golf_curtiscup_talleydrive_240831.jpg
0:29
Highlights: Talley nearly aces par-4 at Curtis Cup
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscuphl_240831.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Darling, Rhodes gives GB&I lead Day 2
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
1:07
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
