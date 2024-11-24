Watch Now
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
Daniel Berger shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the RSM Classic, tying the low round of the day and helping him in his fight for a spot in the top 125.
Up Next
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
Thitikul 'trending in right direction' at CME
Golf Central analyzes Jeeno Thitikul's performance in Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, explaining why she's "trending in the right direction" going into the final round.
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from second-round action of the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, part of the DP World Tour.
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
The Golf Central crew looks at how the players on the bubble performed during the second round of The RSM Classic.
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Nelly Korda got right back on track in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 6-under 66 -- largely fueled by her first six holes. Golf Central analyzes what went right in her bounceback day.
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
Ko 'dialed in' to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
The Golf Central team breaks down Lydia Ko's first round at the CME Group Tour Championship and how it compared to her previous success in the event.
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Golf Central analyzes what makes Nelly Korda's golf swing so "poetic" before looking back on her even-par CME Group Tour Championship Round 1, which saw her struggle on the greens.
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from first-round action of the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, part of the DP World Tour.
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard reports on Caitlin Clark's appearance at the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what the star power of the WNBA phenom means for the event and golf as whole.