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NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Southern California
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Jaloni Cambridge sparks Ohio State’s runaway win over Howard in 1st round of women’s NCAA Tournament

  
Published March 21, 2026 01:51 PM
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) dribbles up court against the Howard Bison during the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 21, 2026.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaloni Cambridge scored 21 points and third-seeded Ohio State rolled to a 75-54 victory over 14th-seeded Howard on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Kennedy Cambridge, Chance Gray and Ava Watson had 11 points apiece for the Buckeyes (27-7), who will face sixth-seeded Notre Dame or 11th-seeded Fairfield on Monday for a chance to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023.

Zennia Thomas led Howard with 15 points and Ariella Henigan added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Bison end the season 26-8 after making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance.

The first eight minutes saw five ties and five lead changes before Ohio State took control. Howard had a 14-12 advantage on a pair of free throws by Dallyssha Moreno before the Buckeyes went on an 18-1 run.

Gray started the spurt with two straight 3-pointers and Jaloni Cambridge added six points.

The Buckeyes held the Bison without a field goal for nearly 13 minutes during the first half and forced 14 turnovers that resulted in 18 points as they held a 41-17 lead at halftime.

Ohio State’s largest advantage was 62-32 late in the third quarter.