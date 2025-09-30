Watch Now
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
Up Next
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to reflect on the fan issues at Bethpage Black and how it went downhill throughout the course of the Ryder Cup and other talking points coming out of the event.
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
The Golf Central crew unpack Rory McIlroy's response to a series of comments by Bryson DeChambeau and explain how it sets the stage for a fiery showdown in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 3
Check out the best highlights from the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
Nelly seeking 'consistency', Lewis' irons heat up
The Golf Central Crew unpack Nelly Korda's opening round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before explaining how reduced accuracy and weekend struggles could account for her remaining winless in the 2025 season.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Check out the best highlights from the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Check out the best highlights from the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Tom Watson joins Golf Central to reflect on his experiences as a player and captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, how the crowd acts as a '13th man' and much more, take his stance on the compensation debate and much more.