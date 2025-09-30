 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures

September 30, 2025 04:28 PM
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
9:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
3:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
6:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
7:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
2:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
6:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
7:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
4:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
4:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Related Videos

nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
10:37
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_roto_bonix_250930.jpg
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_roto_buckyirving_250930.jpg
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250930.jpg
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiremnfrecap_250930.jpg
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
nbc_pl_genxgnewars_250930.jpg
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs1_250930.jpg
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs2_250930.jpg
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
nbc_pl_genxg_cpliv_250930.jpg
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxgsunderland_250930.jpg
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
nbc_pl_plrawarsenal_250930.jpg
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs2_250930.jpg
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_250930.jpg
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs1_250930.jpg
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
nbc_pl_netbusterep6_250930.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_250930.jpg
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_chebharecap_250930.jpg
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
fields_hall.jpg
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_lionsatbengals_250930.jpg
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over