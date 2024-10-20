Watch Now
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Sotogrande in San Roque, Cádiz, Spain.
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
The Golf Central crew discuss the wind delay during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open and why the competitors had to show "patience" on the green.
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Sotogrande in San Roque, Cádiz, Spain.
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
Joel Dahmen discusses the "bizzaro" 4-stroke penalty he received at the Shriners Children's Open for carrying 15 clubs in his golf bag.
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
Taylor Pendrith discusses shooting 61 in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open and Golf Central analyzes why Pendrith's putting has resulted in a banner year for the 33-year-old Canadian.
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Sotogrande in San Roque, Cádiz, Spain.
Sirak picks Korda over Ko for LPGA POY
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to share his thoughts on the LPGA Player of the Year, and explains why Nelly Korda is the top name on the ballot over Lydia Ko.
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
Tom Kim details his approach as he attempts to three-peat at the Shriners Children's Hospital Open, and Golf Central analyzes his declining strokes-gained numbers between seasons.
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard talks about the reports around Greg Norman's position at LIV Golf and how a responsibility shift may affect the ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour.
Trasamar’s memory fuels Kelly at SAS Championship
Jerry Kelly collects his emotions after winning the 2024 SAS Championship, describing how the memory of Jon Trasamar inspired his victory at Prestonwood Country Club.
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
Golf Central reacts to the heartfelt statement Matt McCarty's father, Scott, made following the young pro's first PGA Tour win and analyzes why it seems that "everything is natural" about McCarty's game.