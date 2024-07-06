Watch Now
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Eric Cole analyzes his bounce back performance in Round 3 of the 2024 John Deere Classic that saw him move into a tie for second in search of his first PGA Tour win.
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
Team USA and the International team are tied at 18-18 after Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup, with the upcoming singles matches set to decide the tournament winner.
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Michael Thorbjornson and Luke Clanton discuss the difficulty of being young in a field of seasoned professionals at the 2024 John Deere Classic. They are tied for sixth after Round 3.
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Second-year pro Davis Thompson discusses his Round 3 showing at the 2024 John Deere Classic that put him atop the leaderboard. He'll look for his first PGA Tour win in the fourth and final round.
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Jordan Spieth describes how the good weather conditions and finding a groove early in the weekend led him to scoring 63, his lowest round of the season, in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 BMW International Open at Munich, Germany, on the DP World Tour.
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Aramco Team Series, where Leona Maguire earned her first Ladies European Tour win and her fifth overall as a professional.
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Jordan Spieth discusses his second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, explaining where he needs to improve and what his mentality will be during the third round of play.
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance on the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Aaron Rai discusses how he's gotten off to a flying start at the John Deere Classic through two rounds. Rai finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.