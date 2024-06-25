 Skip navigation
KLM Open - Day One
Dutch Olympic officials denying three players from golf competitions
GOLF: JUN 21 LIV Golf League Nashville
Lee Westwood, 51, set for over-50 debut at U.S. Senior Open
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Competition executive Andy Petree announces retirement from Richard Childress Racing

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_football_calebceiling_240625.jpg
Evaluating Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Bears
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
KLM Open - Day One
Dutch Olympic officials denying three players from golf competitions
GOLF: JUN 21 LIV Golf League Nashville
Lee Westwood, 51, set for over-50 debut at U.S. Senior Open
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Competition executive Andy Petree announces retirement from Richard Childress Racing

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_roto_football_calebceiling_240625.jpg
Evaluating Williams’ fantasy ceiling with Bears
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
Who will step into the spotlight at the RCM?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Els says Newport is in 'great shape' ahead of USSO

June 25, 2024 04:29 PM
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gc_amyyangintv_240623.jpg
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
nbc_golf_gc_scottieintv_240623.jpg
3:46
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
nbc_golf_lexitsoundlites_240622.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgwomensleadership_240621.jpg
1:02
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordareact_240621.jpg
3:06
Korda had ‘no words’ for KPMG Women’s PGA fall
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordahl_240621.jpg
3:01
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
3:02
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
