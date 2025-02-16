Watch Now
McNealy gains 'momentum' as Genesis runner-up
Fresh off his third career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, Maverick McNealy shares why he's "really proud" of his performance at the Genesis Invitational and why he gained "a lot of confidence" moving forward.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
Golf Central presents final-round highlights of the Chubb Classic won by Justin Leonard, his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Scottie Scheffler assesses his final round at the Genesis Invitational and discusses his 2025 progress after coming up short at the tournament.
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Ludvig Åberg describes the fun of trying to win a golf tournament and his thought process on the final hole that led to securing his second PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational.
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Powered to the top of the leaderboard by a stellar Saturday performance, Patrick Rodgers is playing with "ridiculous" confidence levels that could lead to a victory at the Genesis Invitational.
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Patrick Rodgers is on top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard after three rounds and credits going back to his old process to improve his putting.
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
Jeeno Thitikul notches her fifth Ladies European Tour win, ending the day with a four-stroke lead over the field at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's second round at the Genesis Invitational, where he clicked "on all cylinders" and was "on fire with the putter" before laying out what he must do to rise this weekend.