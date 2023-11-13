Watch Now
Homa: One of the more memorable weeks I've had
Max Homa says that it was one of the more memorable weeks he's ever had after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
Up Next
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round
All of the best highlights from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, including a stellar shot from the rough by tournament champion Max Homa. Hear from the winner after his victory.
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Camilo Villegas stayed hot in Round 3 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 65 to sit one stroke back of the lead.
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3
Watch highlights from round three of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where Max Homa looks strong in his first event since the Ryder Cup.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
The Golf Central crew takes a look at the players gunning for the top 125 exemptions during the FedExCup fall schedule.
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Watch highlights from round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge where a star-studded field is lined up to take on the Gary Player Country Club.
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
Rahm's decision to opt out of TGL 'blew up'
Rex and Lav discuss Jon Rahm's decision not to play in the inaugural season of the TGL, the rumor mill of Rahm going to LIV Golf and more.
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the TimberTech Championship.
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
Erik van Rooyen took care of business at the World Wide Technology Championship as his best friends is battling melanoma.