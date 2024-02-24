Watch Now
Knapp playing with 'great tempo' at Mexico Open
Golf Central analyzes Jacob Knapp's "remarkable control" during Round 3 of The Mexico Open and his impressive play throughout the tournament ahead of the final round.
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
In just his ninth start on the PGA Tour, rookie Jake Knapp takes a four-shot lead into the final round at the Mexico Open. After Rd. 3, Knapp opens up about the impact of his grandfather on his golf game.
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Hear from executive director Rodrigo Suarez Gilly on the culinary offerings at the Mexico Open, which showcases Mexican and Puerto Vallarta cuisine at "the best professional golf event in Latin America."
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Rafael Campos reacts to his hole-in-one shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Alvaro Ortiz credits his ball striking after carding a bogey-free 64 in the second round of the Mexico Open and shares his optimism entering the weekend with home support behind him.
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Connor Syme, Tapio Pukkanen, and Ronald Rugumayo during the second round of the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
HLs: PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, Round 2
Watch second round highlights from the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, including the best shots from co-leaders Ricardo Gonzalez and Y.E. Yang.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Relive the best shots from Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagström, Patty Tavatanakit and others from Round 2 of the Honda LPGA Thailand.
First Tee Mexico teaches ‘golf as a tool for life’
Learn about the work of First Tee Mexico, which makes golf more accessible to underprivileged youth and uses the sport as a vehicle to teach life lessons and values.
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Golf Central reacts to Alvaro Ortiz impressively jumping into the co-leader position during Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and the pressure of winning your home country's national open.