Sirak picks Korda over Ko for LPGA POY
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to share his thoughts on the LPGA Player of the Year, and explains why Nelly Korda is the top name on the ballot over Lydia Ko.
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
Tom Kim details his approach as he attempts to three-peat at the Shriners Children's Hospital Open, and Golf Central analyzes his declining strokes-gained numbers between seasons.
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard talks about the reports around Greg Norman's position at LIV Golf and how a responsibility shift may affect the ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour.
Trasamar’s memory fuels Kelly at SAS Championship
Jerry Kelly collects his emotions after winning the 2024 SAS Championship, describing how the memory of Jon Trasamar inspired his victory at Prestonwood Country Club.
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
Golf Central reacts to the heartfelt statement Matt McCarty's father, Scott, made following the young pro's first PGA Tour win and analyzes why it seems that "everything is natural" about McCarty's game.
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of action at the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National.
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Wesley Bryan tosses his hat in the air after sinking a 14-foot putt that punched his ticket to the weekend at the first-ever Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.
NB3 Match Play shows continued investment in golf
Notah Begay III joins Golf Today to discuss how NB3 Match Play at Twin Warriors came together and why the event shows a continued investment in golf.
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends.