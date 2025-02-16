Watch Now
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Powered to the top of the leaderboard by a stellar Saturday performance, Patrick Rodgers is playing with "ridiculous" confidence levels that could lead to a victory at the Genesis Invitational.
Up Next
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Rodgers back to his 'DNA' when reading putts
Patrick Rodgers is on top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard after three rounds and credits going back to his old process to improve his putting.
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
Jeeno Thitikul notches her fifth Ladies European Tour win, ending the day with a four-stroke lead over the field at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Rory: Must 'play the par 5s better' this weekend
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's second round at the Genesis Invitational, where he clicked "on all cylinders" and was "on fire with the putter" before laying out what he must do to rise this weekend.
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's play with his driver during Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational, an area of his game he must improve upon heading into the weekend despite being in second place.
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Scheffler reflects on 'challenging' Round 1
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his opening round at the Genesis Invitational, including getting off to good start and maintaining his rhythm through difficult weather conditions.
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
McCarthy: 'It wasn't much fun' at Genesis Invit.
PGA Tour golfers react to the less-than-ideal weather conditions in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Wagner: McIlroy has 'finite' perspective on LIV
Johnson Wagner and Cara Banks reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments on the influence of LIV Golf and how the Tour needs to "get over" how we got here in order to unify the game of golf once again.
LPGA implements pace of play policy
LPGA implements pace of play policy
The Golf Central crew discussrd the LPGA's new Pace of Play Policy and penalties, Nelly Korda's positive comments about the rule and if this sets a precedent for the PGA to follow.