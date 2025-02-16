 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
Iowa at No. 25 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska
Nebraska at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250216.jpg
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250216.jpg
Diaz gets Liverpool on the board against Wolves
nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
Iowa at No. 25 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska
Nebraska at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250216.jpg
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250216.jpg
Diaz gets Liverpool on the board against Wolves
nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines

February 15, 2025 08:31 PM
Powered to the top of the leaderboard by a stellar Saturday performance, Patrick Rodgers is playing with "ridiculous" confidence levels that could lead to a victory at the Genesis Invitational.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
1:49
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lethl_250215.jpg
1:36
HLs: Thitikul wins PIF Saudi Ladies International
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
8:13
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
3:00
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiehlandsound_250213.jpg
6:33
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250213.jpg
2:59
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintvreax_250213.jpg
3:02
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgapaceofpay_250213.jpg
3:38
LPGA implements pace of play policy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jaymonahanreacs_250212.jpg
10:46
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Now Playing