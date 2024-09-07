 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2

September 7, 2024 06:08 PM
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Up Next
nbc_gc_jordansmithsegment_240907.jpg
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ascensionhlv2_240906.jpg
4:23
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wallancesound_240906.jpg
4:58
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
4:27
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegahighlights_240905.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wheatcroftint_240905.jpg
11:02
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrory_240905.jpg
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlavner_240902.jpg
4:13
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
Now Playing