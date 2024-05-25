 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Practice
Starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Tempers flare for Cole Custer, Austin Hill during Xfinity Charlotte race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
oly_atmmile_kerrwinv2_240525.jpg
Kerr breaks British record in Bowerman Mile
richardson.jpg
Richardson prevails in women’s 100m at Pre Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Practice
Starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs wins pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Tempers flare for Cole Custer, Austin Hill during Xfinity Charlotte race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
oly_atmmile_kerrwinv2_240525.jpg
Kerr breaks British record in Bowerman Mile
richardson.jpg
Richardson prevails in women’s 100m at Pre Classic

Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray

May 25, 2024 06:37 PM
PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, joins Golf Central to address the death of Grayson Murray, expressing his support for Murray's family and how the Tour plans to honor him.
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
3:08
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
1:54
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
13:23
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
4:33
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
3:54
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
nbc_golf_gc_uclaintvandreax_240521.jpg
6:07
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
