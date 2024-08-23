 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game: Time, Date, TV channel, streaming information
Norvell_AP.jpg
FSU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 0
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, tournament preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_adamscottint_240823.jpg
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW
nbc_golf_rorywater_240823__582326.jpg
Rory flings 3-wood into pond after errant tee shot
nbc_golf_aigrd2hl_2408__032398.jpg
Highlights: AIG Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game: Time, Date, TV channel, streaming information
Norvell_AP.jpg
FSU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 0
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, tournament preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_adamscottint_240823.jpg
Scott found his rhythm early in Round 2 at BMW
nbc_golf_rorywater_240823__582326.jpg
Rory flings 3-wood into pond after errant tee shot
nbc_golf_aigrd2hl_2408__032398.jpg
Highlights: AIG Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?

August 23, 2024 01:57 PM
The Golf Central crew takes a look at who could make up the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with a few names on the bubble such as Taylor Pendrith, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
5:13
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
7:46
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nicholsonintv_240822.jpg
15:34
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
3:49
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamaint_240818.jpg
2:52
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing