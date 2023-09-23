 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Two
Fatigue factor? Strategies to be tested in Sunday singles
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Kyle Busch: “It’s fun to watch” Denny Hamlin in villain role
SMX LA Coliseum Proto Epic box - db.jpg
St Judes Children’s Hosptial takes fundraising to a new level
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2

September 23, 2023 02:16 PM
Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie talk about putting on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup where Team USA struggled on the greens while Team Europe thrived.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
1:53
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2.jpg
6:32
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pettersenpresser_230922.jpg
7:16
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_solheimrookieseg_230922.jpg
5:36
Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
3:35
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
3:44
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
3:49
Faldo likes Europe’s chances in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_morikawa_230918.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_koepka_230918_v2.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Brooks Koepka
Now Playing