Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Rafael Campos was emotional after everything came together for him to get his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
There are 10 DP World Tour golfers who earned PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, including Thriston Lawrence, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin, Jesper Svensson and Paul Waring.
Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship
After securing DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai titles, an emotional Rory McIlroy reflects on what the victories mean, with Golf Central looking ahead to what could be a "massive" 2025 for the veteran.
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
Lydia Ko reflects on her incredible career and collects her emotions after listening to heartfelt tributes from Pat Bradley, Meg Mallon, and many more as they welcome her to the LPGA Hall of Fame.
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew dives into round three highlights from Rory McIlroy, Antoine Rozner, and others at the DP World Tour Championship.
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
During the third round of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton purposely snapped his golf club. After the incident, Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray called him a "terrible influence on the next generation."
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
Watch highlights from the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, where Antoine Rozner and Tyrrell Hatton have stood out with impressive shots through the first two days of play.
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship
The Golf Central crew discusses the DP World Tour players that are projected to earn their PGA Tour cards in 2024, explaining why the DP World Tour Championship is a great opportunity.
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
The Golf Central crew spotlights Rory McIlroy's Round 2 performance at the DPWT Championship and hears from the Northern Irish golfer after his round.
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
Check out highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the DP World Tour Championship and the Golf Central crew's breakdown on his progress.