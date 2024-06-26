 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Rivals Five-Star: Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Nashville
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Nashville
Seth Waugh stepping down as CEO of PGA of America
Seth Waugh stepping down as CEO of PGA of America

Top Clips

Biles, Malone headline U.S. Gymnastics Trials
Biles, Malone headline U.S. Gymnastics Trials
Relive Richardson's 100m Trials victory
Relive Richardson’s 100m Trials victory
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO

June 26, 2024 06:04 PM
Seth Waugh joins Golf Central alongside PGA of America president John Lindert to explain his decision to step down as the organization's CEO and his plans for the advisor role he is moving into.
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
2:42
Els says Newport is in 'great shape' ahead of USSO
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women's PGA win
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
nbc_golf_gc_scottieintv_240623.jpg
3:46
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
nbc_golf_lexitsoundlites_240622.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women’s PGA
1:02
Celebrating KPMG Women's Leadership Summit
1:02
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
3:06
Korda had 'no words' for KPMG Women's PGA fall
3:06
Korda had ‘no words’ for KPMG Women’s PGA fall
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordahl_240621.jpg
3:01
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
3:02
HLs: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, early Round 2
3:02
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
