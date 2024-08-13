Watch Now
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Up Next
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is 'very special'
Todd Lewis catches up with Tommy Fleetwood following his Paris Olympics experience and previews his battle for the FedExCup.
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
Alcott: Ko has 'made her mark' on women's golf
Amy Alcott, member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and winner of five major championships, joins Golf Central to discuss the Hall of Fame requirements and the latest of Lydia Ko's many achievements, an Olympic gold medal.
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Malixi was 'magical' in U.S. Women's Amateur win
Steve Burkowski reflects on an unforgettable U.S. Women's Amateur, where Rianne Malixi defeated Asterisk Talley in a thrilling matchup amid her impressive summer.
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
Inside Rai's, Greyserman's Wyndham performances
Take a look at some of the insights from Aaron Rai's win and Max Greyserman's runner-up finish at the Wyndham Championship, provided by Penske.
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
'Inconsistencies' continue for Korda at Olympics
The Golf Central crew discusses why Nelly Korda has struggled to maintain the brilliance she saw earlier in the year, and also break down what Lexi Thompson's retirement could mean for the LPGA Tour.
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Matt Kuchar discusses his decision to 'be that guy' and wait until Monday morning to finish up his final round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship, citing the visibility and performance from others.
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in 'bizarre' fashion
Despite the Wyndham Championship coming to a close with Aaron Rai crowned the victor, Matt Kuchar chose not to finish his final hole at the Sedgefield Country Club, forcing him to return Monday.
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
Rai 'patient and focused' en route to Wyndham win
Aaron Rai speaks with the media after clinching the first victory of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
Greyserman to 'learn from mistakes' at Sedgefield
Seeking his first career win on the PGA Tour, Max Greyserman couldn't come up with a victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after giving up a four-shot lead late in Round 4.