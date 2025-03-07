 Skip navigation
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Schwellenbach

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lowry-Rory connection on full display at API

March 6, 2025 07:00 PM
The Golf Central Crew looks back on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry getting off to a great start in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the latest instance of great chemistry between the two on display.
nbc_golf_keeganreax_250306.jpg
6:11
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
7:55
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250306.jpg
4:04
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
3:48
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
nbc_golf_monahanintv_250305.jpg
14:17
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
nbc_golf_xander_250304.jpg
7:17
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
8:06
Sörenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
6:36
Sörenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
6:01
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
nbc_golf_nzopen_250302.jpg
2:23
Peake completes comeback, wins New Zealand Open
