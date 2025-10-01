 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Bucky Irving, Trey Benson injuries; Jayden Daniels update
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
John Hunter Nemechek calls his mistake ‘unacceptable’ in crash with Zane Smith
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Rocchio, Naylor power 5-run eighth inning as Guardians beat Tigers 6-1 to even AL Wild Card Series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
Furyk: US team showed ‘a lot of grit’ at Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Solheim Cup doesn't have the Envelope Rule

October 1, 2025 06:54 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to unpack how an Envelope Rule situation would be handled in the Solheim Cup and explain why "the women have this right" before reflecting on Stacy Lewis' storied career.
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
5:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
5:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
7:38
Furyk: US team showed ‘a lot of grit’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
5:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
9:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
3:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
6:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
7:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
2:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
