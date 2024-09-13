Watch Now
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
The Golf Central crew discuss the issues that arose with the Solheim Cup shuttle busses that caused some spectators to miss the opening tee-off and prompted a vague statement from the LPGA in response.
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
The Golf Central crew analyze Day 1 of the Solheim Cup, which was a historic day for Nelly Korda and the United States team that dominated Europe to take a four-point lead in the event.
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
Amy Rogers walks and talks with Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen talks about keeping things loose as her squad prepares for the Solheim Cup and her expectations for the competition.
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the importance of the PGA Tour's fall schedule, explaining why players need to play their best during the FedEx Cup Fall portion.
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final day of action in the 2024 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
The Golf Central crew react to Jordan Smith's comments on Twitter/X where he expressed 'legit gripes' with how officials handled the weather during Round 3 of the 2024 Omega European Masters.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Check out the best shots and top moments from the third day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.