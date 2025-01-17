Watch Now
Wildfire changes the Genesis Invit. date, venue
Jimmy Roberts reports on the change of date and venue of the Genesis Invitational, which will take place from February 10-16 at an alternate location.
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his opening round at the Genesis Invitational, including getting off to good start and maintaining his rhythm through difficult weather conditions.
McCarthy: ‘It wasn’t much fun’ at Genesis Invit.
PGA Tour golfers react to the less-than-ideal weather conditions in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.
Wagner: McIlroy has ‘finite’ perspective on LIV
Johnson Wagner and Cara Banks reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments on the influence of LIV Golf and how the Tour needs to "get over" how we got here in order to unify the game of golf once again.
LPGA implements pace of play policy
The Golf Central crew discussrd the LPGA's new Pace of Play Policy and penalties, Nelly Korda's positive comments about the rule and if this sets a precedent for the PGA to follow.
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Kira K. Dixon talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about the details of his meeting with President Donald Trump.
Horschel: TGL can ‘open up so many doors’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Billy Horschel discusses what he liked about participating in the TGL's inaugural season, and how improving the pace of play in golf can improve the fan experience.
WM Phoenix Open chairman says event was a success
WM Phoenix Open chairman Matt Mooney joined Golf Central to discuss the success of this year's tournament on and off the course, sharing why he wanted to make the fan experience better and not bigger at TPC Scottsdale.
Spieth feels he’s trending in right direction
Jordan Spieth talks about his T-4 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and the Golf Central desk assesses what awaits the 3-time major winner in 2025.
Spieth’s patience paying off at WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth assesses his Round 3 performance at the WM Phoenix Open, revealing which areas of his game he wants to improve upon as he aims to spoil Thomas Detry's chances of securing his first PGA Tour win.
Detry ‘relaxed’ amid chase for first PGA Tour win
Thomas Detry collects his thoughts after taking the lead at the WM Phoenix Open with a strong Round 3, where he carries a five-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.