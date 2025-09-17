 Skip navigation
Top News

Robert Morris v Alabama
NCAA investigates 13 former basketball players for sports betting violations
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Penn at Villanova
Saint Joseph’s basketball promotes Steve Donahue to head coach
NFL: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: Justin Fields out, Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr. updates

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team

September 17, 2025 07:31 PM
Tom Watson joins Golf Central to reflect on his experiences as a player and captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, how the crowd acts as a '13th man' and much more, take his stance on the compensation debate and much more.
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
1:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
3:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
3:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
9:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
3:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
2:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
4:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
9:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
Now Playing

nbc_golf_stacylewis_250917.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’

nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
09:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250917.jpg
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_csu_injuredqbs_250916.jpg
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
nbc_csu_tushpush_250916.jpg
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
nbc_simms_backupqbsv2_250916.jpg
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_sadiq_250917.jpg
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjones_250917.jpg
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_imsa_indypreview_250917.jpg
12:36
Indy carries ‘urgency’ as penultimate IMSA race
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
manninghatcowboy.jpg
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250917.jpg
02:09
Herbert, Harbaugh awards lead top futures bets
nbc_ffhh_rookie_250917.jpg
06:06
Rookie utilization scores: Golden, hunter, Egbuka
nbc_ffhh_jerry_250917.jpg
06:24
Jeudy should be avoided vs. Packers defense
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_250917.jpg
06:36
Continue to roll with Moore, Coleman in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_treyveyon_250917.jpg
04:27
Henderson’s playing time makes him a tough start
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250917.jpg
07:03
Should Hampton continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_pollard_250917.jpg
05:54
Pollard has fantasy value given workload with TEN
nbc_ffhh_tua_250917.jpg
06:40
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
indianaqbthumbnail.jpg
01:44
Take Mendoza’s passing yards under vs. Illinois
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
09:40
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250917.jpg
06:05
Giants’ pass rush could shake Chiefs up on SNF
lagwayfloridamiamiquarterbackpassingyardsover.jpg
01:53
Bet on Lagway’s passing yards over against Miami
nbc_fnia_mostdissapointing0wins_250917.jpg
04:31
Chiefs, Dolphins headline disappointing 0-2 teams
jjthumbnailvikings.jpg
14:40
McCarthy, Purdy headline NFL quarterback injuries