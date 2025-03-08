Watch Now
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Shane Lowry discusses his day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before the Golf Central crew breaks down the 37-year-old's history with leads in his career.
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew breaks down Scottie Scheffler's Round 2 showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what made the day so difficult for the world No. 1.
Palmer’s grandson Saunders: API about giving back
Sam Saunders joins Golf Central to talk about his grandfather Arnold Palmer's impact on the game, how Rafael Campos embodies his spirit, what the Arnold Palmer Invitational is all about and more.
Lowry-Rory connection on full display at API
The Golf Central Crew looks back on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry getting off to a great start in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the latest instance of great chemistry between the two on display.
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to provide the latest on Keegan Bradley, particularly the U.S. Ryder Cup captain's comments that were included in "Full Swing" and his showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 1 showing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, how he's been able to handle adversity and more.
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Listen to top golfer Billy Horschel talk to his caddie and performance coach as he warms up for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, part of the PGA TOUR Fan Forward initiative’s enhanced focus on player-caddie conversations.
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
The Golf Central crew reflects on watching Steph Curry play, calling the NBA star a "shot-maker" and "showman," and discuss whether there has ever been a player like him in golf.
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sits down with Golf Central to share why fan engagement is up for the sport in 2025, the latest on the White House meeting, update on the potential deal with LIV Golf and more.
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
Golf Central reacts to Xander Schauffele saying he's 'hot and ready' for the Arnold Palmer Invitational following his recovery from a rib injury and analyze how he could perform on a course he has a bad history with.