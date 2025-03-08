Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Barcia.jpg
Justin Barcia: ‘When I go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Barcia.jpg
Justin Barcia: ‘When I go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?

March 7, 2025 07:55 PM
Shane Lowry discusses his day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before the Golf Central crew breaks down the 37-year-old's history with leads in his career.
Up Next
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250307.jpg
2:14
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
Now Playing
saunders_site.jpg
11:24
Palmer’s grandson Saunders: API about giving back
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250306.jpg
12:40
Lowry-Rory connection on full display at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganreax_250306.jpg
6:11
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
7:55
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250306.jpg
4:04
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
3:48
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahanintv_250305.jpg
14:17
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xander_250304.jpg
7:17
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
8:06
Sörenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
Now Playing