Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round
The Golf Central crew make their predictions for the final round of the women's Olympic golf competition, as Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko are atop the leaderboard heading into the last day.
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Todd Lewis breaks down the latest weather conditions for the 2024 Wyndham Championship after a tropical storm terrorized Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
The Golf Central team honors Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez’s storied career on and off the green after the World Golf Hall of Fame member died at 88.
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
With two rounds left in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, the storylines are rampant -- from Lydia Ko to Nelly Korda to Morgane Metraux to Mariajo Uribe -- and it's impossible to predict how they'll end.
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Golf Central's Todd Lewis explains how the FedExCup will honor Grayson Murray before interviewing Victor Perez, Brendon Todd, Seamus Power and Lucas Glover ahead of the Wyndham Championship.
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
The Golf Central crew makes their bold predictions for their gold, silver, and bronze medal winners for the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics.
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
The Golf Central crew look ahead to the men's golf competition and discuss the biggest names to watch at the Paris Olympics.
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
Xander Schauffele opens up about what his Olympic gold medal means to him and his father as he prepares to defend it at the Paris Olympics.
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media representing Team USA ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.