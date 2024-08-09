 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season
Jose Altuve
Astros vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_dps_usaserbiarecap_240809.jpg
USA basketball’s ‘unicorns’ triumph over Serbia
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round

August 9, 2024 03:58 PM
The Golf Central crew make their predictions for the final round of the women's Olympic golf competition, as Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko are atop the leaderboard heading into the last day.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_chichirodriguez_240809.jpg
4:40
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
Now Playing
oly24_hlf_gow_6646_nbcssegment_240808.jpg
1:31
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
Now Playing
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
1:51
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
6:44
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
6:56
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpresserv2_240730.jpg
5:58
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
6:33
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
Now Playing