Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard forge short track bond beyond the ice

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard forge short track bond beyond the ice

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1

September 4, 2025 01:40 PM
Watch first-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_irishd1ehl_250904.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
1:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
6:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
4:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
2:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
golf_marco.jpg
5:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
0:32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
3:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
4:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
01:46
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos
nbc_csu_indvsmia_250904.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 1 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
nbc_csu_atlvstb_250904.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_clevscin_250904.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_250904.jpg
01:17
Week 1 best bets: Ravens cover, ride with Broncos