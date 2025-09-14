Watch Now
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England, where things ended in a dramatic playoff.
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
Watch Alex Noren sink the tournament winning putt and talk about his recent run of success in Europe.
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
Sizing up his shot on hole No. 18 at the Wentworth Club, Rory McIlroy sinks a long putt for eagle to finish in style during third-round action at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England.
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
Despite struggling off the tee, Viktor Hovland is happy with his scoring through two rounds at the BMW PGA Championship.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England.
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
Luke Donald shares his excitement about the continuity of Team Europe and adapting to the shifts in some players' game before Golf Today expands on his comments.
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
Team Europe is ramping up for the Ryder Cup as 11 of 12 team members tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship, an "important" event to further prepare for the heat of competition at Bethpage Black.