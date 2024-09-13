Watch Now
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 2 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where he is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at four under.
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 2 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where he is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at four under.
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where the 35-year-old is currently three under after the first day of play.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final day of action in the 2024 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Wallace in tears after winning European Masters
Take a look at the moment Matt Wallace sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia in the first playoff hole, securing his fifth European Tour title and his first in six years.
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
The Golf Central crew react to Jordan Smith's comments on Twitter/X where he expressed 'legit gripes' with how officials handled the weather during Round 3 of the 2024 Omega European Masters.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Check out the best shots and top moments from the third day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
The Golf Central crew react to Matt Wallace speaking of his improved confidence following the second round of the 2024 Omega European Masters and how he's got his eyes on the upcoming Ryder Cup.
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Check out the best shots and top moments from the second day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Take a look at Round 1 highlights from the Omega European Masters, where Alex Fitzpatrick and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia share the early lead at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Home country hero Robert MacIntyre surged up the leaderboards during the third round of the Scottish Open, firing a 7-under-63, the lowest round of the day. He trails Ludvig Åberg by just two headed into the final round.