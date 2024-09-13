HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois
Central Michigan vs. Illinois Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday
Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Arkansas State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday Afternoon
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Two
Matteo Manassero leads Irish Open through two rounds with Rory McIlroy two back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheim_kordakhangint_240913.jpg
Korda, Khang showing off chemistry at Solheim Cup
oly_atm1500_dlbrusingerbrigtsen_240913.jpg
Ingebrigtsen bests Cheruiyot, Hocker in 1500m
nbc_golf_solheimday1hl_foursomeformat_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Foursomes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois
Central Michigan vs. Illinois Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday
Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Arkansas State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday Afternoon
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Two
Matteo Manassero leads Irish Open through two rounds with Rory McIlroy two back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheim_kordakhangint_240913.jpg
Korda, Khang showing off chemistry at Solheim Cup
oly_atm1500_dlbrusingerbrigtsen_240913.jpg
Ingebrigtsen bests Cheruiyot, Hocker in 1500m
nbc_golf_solheimday1hl_foursomeformat_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Foursomes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open

September 13, 2024 03:26 PM
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 2 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where he is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at four under.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mcilroyrd2hl_240913.jpg
3:15
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
2:19
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_omegaeuropeanmasters_240908.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wallacewins_240908.jpg
3:46
Wallace in tears after winning European Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jordansmithsegment_240907.jpg
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wallancesound_240906.jpg
4:58
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
4:27
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegahighlights_240905.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
6:25
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Now Playing