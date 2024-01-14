Watch Now
Highlights: McIlroy mistakes costly in Dubai finale
From multiple water balls, including one on the 18th hole, to a three-putt from 2 feet, Rory McIlroy had some untimely mistakes in the final round of the Dubai Invitational.
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Rory McIlroy reflects on a sloppy Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, in which a couple water shots and a three-putt from two feet gave him a one-stroke defeat to Tommy Fleetwood.
Fleetwood: 'That winning feeling is amazing'
Tommy Fleetwood discusses the "amazing" feeling of beating Rory McIlroy and the rest of the Dubai Invitational field, and Golf Central breaks down the key aspects of his win, especially his bunker game.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Invitational, Round 4
Relive all of the best moments from Round 4 of the Dubai Invitational, where Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy battled back and forth until Fleetwood shot a 67 to finish atop the leaderboard.
From multiple water balls, including one on the 18th hole, to a three-putt from 2 feet, Rory McIlroy had some untimely mistakes in the final round of the Dubai Invitational.
Fleetwood, McIlroy battling at Dubai Invitational
Tommy Fleetwood took a slight lead over Rory McIlroy heading into the final round of the 2024 Dubai Invitational, part of the DP World Tour.
McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 3
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Dubai Invitational, where he recorded a 67 that leaves him one stroke behind Tommy Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard.
McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 2
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from Round 2 of the 2024 Dubai Invitational, where he took the solo lead heading into the weekend despite carding a quadruple-bogey.
Timing of Pelley's departure from DPWT 'not great'
Todd Lewis talks about DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley stepping down and how his exit will affect negotiations between PIF and the PGA Tour.
McIlroy highlights: Dubai Invitational, Round 1
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from Round 1 of the 2024 Dubai Invitational, where he opened with a bogey-free 62 to finish the day atop the leaderboard.