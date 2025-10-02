Watch Now
Hatton 'didn't drink too much' after Ryder Cup win
Tyrrell Hatton shares how he feels after winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, detailing how much he drank while celebrating the victory and revealing his secret for success at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Up Next
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
Hatton 'didn't drink too much' after Ryder Cup win
Tyrrell Hatton shares how he feels after winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, detailing how much he drank while celebrating the victory and revealing his secret for success at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
Kim: French Open win is 'cherry on top' of season
Watch some of the top highlights from the final round of the DP Tour's Fedex Open de France and hear from winner Michael Kim about his thoughts on the tournament.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England, where things ended in a dramatic playoff.
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
Noren processing emotions after BMW PGA win
Watch Alex Noren sink the tournament winning putt and talk about his recent run of success in Europe.
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
Sizing up his shot on hole No. 18 at the Wentworth Club, Rory McIlroy sinks a long putt for eagle to finish in style during third-round action at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England.