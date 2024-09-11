 Skip navigation
Sherrone Moore
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement
Marcus Freeman
No. 18 Notre Dame counting on young offensive line to grow into new roles quickly
Derek Shelton
Pirates GM Ben Cherington says he expects manager Derek Shelton to return in 2025

nbc_ffhh_skillpositions_240911.jpg
Fantasy Week 2 outlooks for Warren, Watson, more
nbc_ffhh_keepitcloseit_240911.jpg
Can't justify starting Cousins in fantasy Week 2
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley 'a big mover' in OPOY odds after Week 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Solheim Cup 'should be an American victory'

September 11, 2024 11:46 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss why Max Homa needs a "good week" heading into the Presidents Cup and why the United States should emerge victorious at the 2024 Solheim Cup.
8:37
8:37
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
7:28
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
9:34
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
9:30
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
6:08
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
6:24
6:24
Inside the ‘mad dash’ that started the Solheim Cup
6:30
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
4:36
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
3:46
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
4:19
4:19
Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’
