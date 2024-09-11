 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 07 LIV Golf League Houston
Jon Rahm intends to play upcoming DP World Tour events to remain eligible for Ryder Cup
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Who could be relegated from LIV Golf after this week’s individual finale
Betts_USA.jpg
Cubs vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicintv_240911.jpg
Golic: Northern Illinois outplayed Notre Dame
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans
nbc_roto_bim1pgames_240911.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: LVR-BAL, CLE-JAX, NYJ-TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 07 LIV Golf League Houston
Jon Rahm intends to play upcoming DP World Tour events to remain eligible for Ryder Cup
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Who could be relegated from LIV Golf after this week’s individual finale
Betts_USA.jpg
Cubs vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicintv_240911.jpg
Golic: Northern Illinois outplayed Notre Dame
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans
nbc_roto_bim1pgames_240911.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: LVR-BAL, CLE-JAX, NYJ-TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be 'promising'

September 11, 2024 11:34 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the latest in the PGA Tour and PIF negotiations, breaking down reports from the most recent meeting between the two sides and explaining what progress still needs to be made.
Up Next
GettyImages-1920489643.jpg
8:37
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimcupfeature_240910.jpg
6:24
Inside the ‘mad dash’ that started the Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexfallschedule_240909.jpg
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrory_240905.jpg
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpodprespicks_240903.jpg
4:19
Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’
Now Playing