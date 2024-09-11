Watch Now
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be 'promising'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the latest in the PGA Tour and PIF negotiations, breaking down reports from the most recent meeting between the two sides and explaining what progress still needs to be made.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the latest in the PGA Tour and PIF negotiations, breaking down reports from the most recent meeting between the two sides and explaining what progress still needs to be made.
Amy Rogers walks and talks with Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen talks about keeping things loose as her squad prepares for the Solheim Cup and her expectations for the competition.
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.
Following Nelly Korda's comments about leaning on her American teammates at the Solheim Cup, the Golf Today crew analyzes the storylines around the world No. 1 entering the event.
The Solheim Cup is one of the most exciting events in golf. But where did it get its name? How did it start? Ron Sirak dives into the story of the fast-working team who made it all possible.
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the importance of the PGA Tour's fall schedule, explaining why players need to play their best during the FedEx Cup Fall portion.
Justin Leonard and the Golf Central crew explain why playing in the Presidents Cup will benefit Keegan Bradley when he serves as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA.
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy teaming up to square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka this December in Las Vegas.