TGL has been 'wildly entertaining' so far
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their impressions of TGL at the halfway point of the season and if it is "too big to fail" with much invested and player personality driving the league.
Titleist Presents: Excellence In Process
Watch the full episode of "Excellence in Process" on the Titleist YouTube channel.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their impressions of TGL at the halfway point of the season and if it is "too big to fail" with much invested and player personality driving the league.
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
When will Tiger make his next PGA Tour appearance?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' timeline, PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and other big storylines in the wolrd of golf.
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Tom Abbott joins Golf Central to preview the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain where things stand with the Tour's commissioner search before discussing golf's larger pace of play debate and Lydia Ko's stardom.
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Akshay Bhatia, Jackson Suber and others join Damon Hack to discuss what to expect at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld before the Golf Central crew explains why this is such a pivotal stop on the PGA Tour.
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to explore the latest surrounding the European Ryder Cup team, a potential timeline for a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, if golfers should be contracted on the Tour, and much more.
TGL’s Monday tripleheader was a ‘big win’ for golf
Golf Today highlights why TGL's Presidents Day tripleheader event proved it is "adapting on the fly" and positively listening to consumer sentiment, resulting in the "best version" of the product.