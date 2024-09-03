Watch Now
Furyk's Presidents Cup picks 'not adventurous'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Jim Furyk's captain's picks for the U.S. Presidents Cup and who is the biggest omission from the team.
Up Next
Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’
Furyk's Presidents Cup picks 'not adventurous'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Jim Furyk's captain's picks for the U.S. Presidents Cup and who is the biggest omission from the team.
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Sam Burns joins Golf Today after he was named one of Jim Furyk's six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup, stating he's confident in the team that the U.S. will send to Royal Montreal.
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Watch Jim Furyk announce his six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup and explain some of the choices and omissions that could get more scrutiny.
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
Golf Channel writer Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler fittingly showing his resilience to win the Tour Championship, as well as the elite company his 2024 season is in and the playoff structure.
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Tour Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Scottie Scheffler, as well as Russell Henley and Sam Burns.
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
The Golf Today crew looks back on some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 PGA Tour season, including Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open victory over Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's exceptional run.
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
McIlroy says he 'hit a bit of a wall' this season
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments in his latest press conference about cutting down his playing schedule during the 2025 season.
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Previewing Presidents Cup captain's picks, rosters
Taylor Zarzour and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss expectations for Presidents Cup Captain's picks, why the International Team "needs to win" and how Keegan Bradley fits into things.
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's 2024 FM Championship at TPC Boston.