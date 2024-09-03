Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
September MLB Team Power Rankings: Dodgers on top as Ohtani pushes for 50/50 season
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 US Open - Day 9
Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz make U.S. Open semis, can keep American tennis streak alive
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
Justin Barcia returns for SuperMotocross playoffs with three races to show what he has
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bimlategmaesv2_240903.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BSU-OU, USU-USC Week 2
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240903.jpg
Discussing Haaland’s impressive start to PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
September MLB Team Power Rankings: Dodgers on top as Ohtani pushes for 50/50 season
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 US Open - Day 9
Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz make U.S. Open semis, can keep American tennis streak alive
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
Justin Barcia returns for SuperMotocross playoffs with three races to show what he has
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bimlategmaesv2_240903.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BSU-OU, USU-USC Week 2
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240903.jpg
Discussing Haaland’s impressive start to PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Furyk's Presidents Cup picks 'not adventurous'

September 3, 2024 05:40 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Jim Furyk's captain's picks for the U.S. Presidents Cup and who is the biggest omission from the team.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpodprespicks_240903.jpg
4:19
Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_burnsintv_240903.jpg
7:07
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_furykintv_240903.jpg
7:52
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlavner_240902.jpg
4:13
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240902.jpg
1:27
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
8:12
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
4:31
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
Now Playing
2168454553_copy.jpg
7:33
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpafmchamp_240901.jpg
9:45
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieoncentral_240901.jpg
11:57
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
Now Playing