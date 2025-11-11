Watch Now
How will Clark grow women's golf at The Annika?
Paige Mackenzie and Karen Stupples discuss Caitlin Clark playing The Annika pro-am for the second straight year, Kai Trump being a sponsor exemption for the tournament, Craig Kessler trying to grow the game and more.
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
Rory McIlroy discusses the new award in his name and his emotions toward the DP World Tour before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the Grand Slam winner's comments.
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding which golfer will have a better 2026 between Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss several storylines ahead of the Annika driven by Gainbridge, including further reasons for Kai Trump's sponsor exemption, Caitlin Clark's outlook, and more.
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Today ahead of the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am on Nov. 12 and discusses Caitlin Clark's involvement for the second consecutive year, as well as changes to the LPGA Tour.
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
Golf Today dives into every angle of Ben Griffin's win at the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing why it solidifies his place among the PGA Tour's best players as he trends up in a major way.
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
The Golf Today crew has a roundtable discussion regarding the current state of the LPGA Tour and the future of the league as Saudi-backed funding continues to make an impact on the sport.
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
Gianna Clemente joins Golf Today to discuss her decision to turn professional, her dreams of earning a Tour card, and more.
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments regarding LIV Golf's move to 72 holes, which the Northern Irishman calls a "peculiar move."