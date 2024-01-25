Watch Now
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Nick Dunlap joins the Golf Today crew to explain his decision to turn pro following an historic victory on the PGA Tour in the American Express Tournament.
Up Next
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Nick Dunlap joins the Golf Today crew to explain his decision to turn pro following an historic victory on the PGA Tour in the American Express Tournament.
Original Penguin capturing ‘kidult’ trend in 2024
Original Penguin capturing 'kidult' trend in 2024
Original Penguin Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Holder unveils the new product line for the 2024 season, discussing how the brand is trying to capture the 'kidult' trend.
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist Director of Product Marketing Tom Fisher discusses the visual changes to the Titleist clubs and new products during the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announces he's turning pro and will debut at Pebble Beach following an historic PGA Tour victory at the American Express Tournament.
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
Inside Callaway's newest drivers and irons
Callaway Senior Director of Brand and Product Management Dave Neville gives a look at Callaway's latest line of drivers and irons at the PGA Show.
Street-style golf shoes the trend for 2024
Street-style golf shoes the trend for 2024
Bailey Chamblee previews new lines of trending golf shoes in 2024.
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and other PGA Tour stars discuss Tiger Woods' many great moments at Torrey Pine ahead of the upcoming Farmer's Insurance Open.
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick's golf game
Matt Fitzpatrick and Sketchers Senior Director of Product Development, Ben Stewart, join Golf Today to showcase what's new from the shoe brand in 2024 and the biggest benefits from
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
Dr. Jeremy James, founder and CEO of GolfForever, and Justin Leonard discuss how the product is helping improve a golfer's flexibility and movement to get the most out of their swing.
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Jeremy Stone, Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, joins Golf Today to showcase their new line of AVX, Tour Soft, and TruFeel golf balls and how they can improve their customer's overall game..