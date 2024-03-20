 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

draft22024.png
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek with a victory, and journey, for the ages at figure skating worlds
SPORTS-BKC-OAKLAND-KENTUCKY-1-LX
Jack Gohlke makes 10 3s as Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, beating Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240321.jpg
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

draft22024.png
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek with a victory, and journey, for the ages at figure skating worlds
SPORTS-BKC-OAKLAND-KENTUCKY-1-LX
Jack Gohlke makes 10 3s as Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, beating Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240321.jpg
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises

March 20, 2024 12:32 PM
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit venture launched by the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, and how increased player involvement would impact the game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gtrosezhang_240320.jpg
2:14
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtolympics_240320.jpg
3:16
Schauffele hopeful for Olympic qualification
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtjonrahm_240320.jpg
4:51
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtjustinthomasinterview_240320.jpg
5:16
Thomas fancies his chances at Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240320.jpg
10:59
Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_footjoy_240319.jpg
2:52
FootJoy Pro/SLX brings ‘revolutionary performance’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sheehansegment_240319.jpg
3:35
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mastersodds_240319.jpg
5:19
Scheffler a big favorite in Masters odds
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_saudipganews_240319.jpg
15:47
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a ‘first step’?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
13:57
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
Now Playing