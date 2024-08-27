Watch Now
Highlighting four of Dublin's top golf courses
Take a look at some of the most iconic golf courses in Dublin, as those who know the courses best explain what makes Ireland's capital city such a great place for golf.
Up Next
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
Tour Championship will be a 'battle of attrition'
The Golf Today crew share their thoughts on Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ahead of the Tour Championship, explaining why the event will be a battle of attrition between the two stars.
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Todd Lewis interviews Bland Cooper about the renovations to East Lake Golf Club, discussing what players can expect this week at the Tour Championship.
Captain’s pick is ‘a dream come true’ for Thompson
Captain's pick is 'a dream come true' for Thompson
Amy Rogers chats with Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, and Sarah Schmelzel about what it means to be a captain's pick for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.
Highlighting four of Dublin’s top golf courses
Highlighting four of Dublin's top golf courses
Take a look at some of the most iconic golf courses in Dublin, as those who know the courses best explain what makes Ireland's capital city such a great place for golf.
U.S. Solheim Cup team ready to ‘settle the score’
U.S. Solheim Cup team ready to 'settle the score'
Golf Today welcomes the captain of the U.S Solheim Cup team, Stacy Lewis, to the show to discuss the process of selecting her team and revisits last year's event with the team in a "much better position" on home soil.
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
The Golf Today crew delivers a roundtable discussion on the aftermath of the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler's motivation to win a FedEx cup and more.
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad 'is extremely strong'
European captain Suzann Pettersen joins Golf Today to discuss her captain's picks who will represent Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup, explaining what went into her decision on finalizing the roster.
Analyzing Pettersen’s four picks for Solheim Cup
Analyzing Pettersen's four picks for Solheim Cup
The Golf Today crew breaks down European captain Suzann Pettersen's four picks for the Solheim Cup: Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Albane Valenzuela.
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda share their thoughts on the whipping winds expected to wreak havoc on the Old Course at St. Andrews during the 2024 AIG Women's Open.