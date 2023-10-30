Watch Now
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Rex Hoggard reveals the information he knows regarding the PGA Tour-Endeavor talks and reasons why the Tour turned down Endeavor's bid to form a 'strategic partnership.'
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
Sports law professor Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss Vince India and Jake Staiano being suspended for betting on PGA Tour events and how the Tour can be more transparent about gambling as a whole.
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
Rex Hoggard reveals the information he knows regarding the PGA Tour-Endeavor talks and reasons why the Tour turned down Endeavor's bid to form a 'strategic partnership.'
Boutier is ‘hitting her stride’ after Maybank
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the improvements in Celine Boutier's game and Annika Sorenstam being named a new member of Augusta National Golf Club.
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss the latest on major championship exemption for LIV players, if any players of significance will make the jump to LIV, and takeaways with one year under its belt.
Block pushback, gambling transparency on PGA Tour
Ryan Lavner and Joel Beall join Golf Today to discuss impressions of FedExCup Fall, the evolution of Michael Block's story on Tour, if more gambling transparency is needed, and more.
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
Stanford women's golf coach Anne Walker joins Golf Today to explain the origins of the "Play For Her" fundraiser, which raises money toward breast cancer awareness and research.
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
Golf Today takes a look at the Round 1 action from the Andalucia Masters, where James Morrison is looking to win his first DP World Tour event since 2015.
Mickelson confident more players are coming to LIV
Phil Mickelson is calling for changes after the OWGR denied points from LIV Golf events and predicts that LIV's merger framework with the PGA Tour could allow for more players to go to LIV.
Buhai leads at the BMW Ladies Championship
Golf Today takes a look at the highlights from the Round 1 action at the BMW Ladies Championship, where Ashleigh Buhai leads after the first day of action.