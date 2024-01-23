Watch Now
How XXIO clubs help 'moderate swing-speed' golfers
XXIO vice president Chuck Thiry tells Golf Today's Matt Adams how the company helps "moderate swing-speed players," before showing on a driver, fairway wood and two irons how that design works.
MEVO+ Limited Edition features elite courses
Henri Johnson, CEO and Inventor/Founder of FlightScope, runs down the features of the MEVO+ Limited Edition launch monitor and simulator.
What you can learn from Foresight QuadMAX
Matt Adams talks with John Watters, co-president of Foresight Sports, about all the information gleaned from the company's QuadMAX launch monitor.
How JumboMax Grips can improve a golfer’s game
John Mazzanoble, the president of JumboMax Grips, catches up with Bailey Chamblee to discuss the importance of custom grips in golf and the impact the right grip can have on a golfer's play.
How XXIO clubs help ‘moderate swing-speed’ golfers
XXIO vice president Chuck Thiry tells Golf Today's Matt Adams how the company helps "moderate swing-speed players," before showing on a driver, fairway wood and two irons how that design works.
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
Dr. Bhrett McCabe joins Golf Today to talk about unlocking Nick Dunlap's success mentally and how to prepare young golfers with a winning mindset.
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Lydia Ko joins Golf Today to talk about her win yesterday at the Hilton Grand Vacations, becoming one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and the journey back to winning on the tour.
McIlroy ‘plays his way’ at Dubai Desert Classic
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today for a roundtable discussion on Rory McIlroy's win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and expectations for him throughout the remainder of the season.
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
Watch all of the top highlights from the Final Round of the Dubai Desert Classic, where Rory McIlroy set out to cap off a strong weekend.