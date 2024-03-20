Watch Now
Thomas fancies his chances at Valspar Championship
Justin Thomas shares his takeaways from missing the cut at The Players and how he feels heading into the 2024 Valspar Championship, which will be his final tournament before the Masters.
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
Rose Zhang talks about how she's been able to balance both school and life on the LPGA Tour, discussing why this week has been a nice break from studying for final exams.
Schauffele hopeful for Olympic qualification
Hear from Xander Schauffele, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, on his excitement for Paris 2024 and staying in qualification to represent Team USA again.
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas appreciate Jon Rahm's candor but are slightly confused why he sounds surprised by the FOMO he's experiencing after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.
Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit venture launched by the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, and how increased player involvement would impact the game.
FootJoy Pro/SLX brings ‘revolutionary performance’
Matt Adams breaks down how FootJoy's Pro/SLX golf shoe changes the game with its advanced traction and comfort.
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues
Nathalie Sheehan, instructor of "Golfer's Guide: Swing Sequencing" on GolfPass, explains how her guide can help anyone and discusses the most common issues she sees in the everyday swing.
Scheffler a big favorite in Masters odds
The Golf Today crew evaluates Scottie Scheffler's place as a huge favorite for the Masters and ponders players who could make for good value.
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a ‘first step’?
Golf Today discusses the meeting in the Bahamas between PGA Tour members and Saudi Arabia's Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it could mean for the sport's future and more.