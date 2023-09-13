Watch Now
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Martin Kaymer sinks the final putt of the 2012 Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe overcome a four-point deficit at the start of the final day and winning at Medinah Country Club.
Martin Kaymer sinks the final putt of the 2012 Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe overcome a four-point deficit at the start of the final day and winning at Medinah Country Club.
Bigger Ryder Cup snub: Bradley or Meronk?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner examine why Keegan Bradley and Adrian Meronk were not selected as captain's picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Jane Park reflects on her moving return to golf at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after stepping away to take care of her young daughter, Grace.
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
Caleb Surratt joins Golf Today to reflect on his stellar performance at the 2023 Walker Cup, where he successfully managed to maintain his composure in high-stress situations.
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Padraig Harrington, who won the Irish Open in 2007, catches up with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about returning to participate in the 2023 Irish Open and how he plans to enjoy playing the home tournament.
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Gemma Dryburgh joins Golf Today ahead of participating in the 2023 Solheim Cup as a member of the European team.
Captain McCoy discusses Walker Cup victory
United States Walker Cup captain Mike McCoy joins Golf Today to break down his team's comeback win at the 49th Walker Cup, including roster decisions and standout performances from the amateurs.
Europeans still tough to beat on home soil
Todd Lewis gives his thoughts on the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup, including the importance of home advantage, Shane Lowry as a boost to the European locker room and Justin Thomas playing with a chip on his shoulder.
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss playing for Team USA in the Solheim Cup, as well as what's changed in her life after winning the U.S. Open and her work to aid recovery efforts in Maui.