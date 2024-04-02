 Skip navigation
Top News

Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240402.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Everton

Watch Now

Augusta National Women's Amateur is evolving

April 2, 2024 01:48 PM
Two-time ACC Player of the Year Rachel Kuehn discusses what the Augusta National Women's Amateur means to her and why the tournament is becoming a household name.
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
3:11
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_kuehn_240402.jpg
6:09
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is evolving
nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
6:41
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
3:01
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
nbc_golf_gt_presselanwa_240402.jpg
7:00
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
4:00
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
nbc_gt_roundtable_240401.jpg
5:58
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
nbc_gt_migliacciointrv_240401__614733.jpg
5:57
Migliaccio’s keys to Augusta National Women’s Am.
nbc_gt_zakintrv_240327.jpg
6:55
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
