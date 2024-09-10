 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Sky
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’
St. John's
Report: St. John’s finalizing deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_allisonleeint_240910.jpg
Lee doesn’t ‘remember much’ from 2015 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_romineanalysis_240910.jpg
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard

September 10, 2024 03:17 PM
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_allisonleeint_240910.jpg
3:17
Lee doesn’t ‘remember much’ from 2015 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_romineanalysis_240910.jpg
5:03
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hubbardint_240910.jpg
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavroundtable_240910.jpg
9:30
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_collegepreview_240909.jpg
2:49
Auburn is team to watch this 2024 NCAA golf season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable1_240909.jpg
9:44
Team USA an ‘underdog’ vs. Europe in Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_burnsintv_240903.jpg
7:07
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_furykintv_240903.jpg
7:52
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mwleeintv_240903.jpg
9:44
Lee ready to ‘dig deep’ in first Presidents Cup
Now Playing